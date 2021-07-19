Apple's Back to School promo is back, buy select Macs and iPads and get free AirPods

Apple's Back to School promotion is back just in time for higher education students heading back to school. This time, buy select Macs and iPads and receive a free set of AirPods.
The list of eligible Macs and iPads is long and includes all the latest models including:
You can upgrade the free AirPods to one with a wireless charging case for an additional $60 or upgrade to the AirPods Pro outright for $140.
Students can also get 20 per cent off AppleCare+ for the products that they purchase.
To start shopping, head over to the Apple Education Store.
And if you are buying a new Mac or iPad, check out our accessories guides for Mac here and iPad here.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.