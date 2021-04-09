Apple's Find My network now lets you locate non-Apple products too

When Apple launched their ‘Find My’ app service, it became a huge lifesaver, as gone were the days of users losing their beloved iPhone, Apple Watch or iPads, because Find My will always locate the missing item.

Starting today, the newly updated Find My service will allow users to find more of their misplaced things, even if they’re not made by Apple. The update allows third-party brands to use the private and encrypted location capabilities of Apple’s network, so users will never have to lose other important items in their lives.

At launch, only Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof have products that work with Apple’s Find My network, and Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, Chipolo’s ONE Spot accessory, and VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes make up the first group of third-party accessories that work with the app. These products from the brands will be available beginning next week.

PHOTO: Apple

With Apple’s recent updates to improve user privacy policy, these third-party products must adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network. For upcoming products from other brands that are compatible with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, users can look for a ‘Works with Apply Find My’ badge on the item to confirm compatibility and approval from Apple.

PHOTO: VanMoof

Finding these third-party products will also be as easy as locating the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac. If a user ever loses their Apple or third-party products, the app will allow them to locate the item on a map, play a sound to pinpoint its location, as certified ‘Find My’ will have a speaker to play a sound to identify its location. Users can place items in Lost Mode, to be notified if the item pops up on the network, or to have it display a message with a contact number if possible.

The items will be linked to the user’s Apple ID and should the user decide to sell or give them items away, they can unlink the items from their Apple ID on the phone.

PHOTO: Apple

PHOTO: Apple

In the case of say, a misplaced headphones, users who register the device to Apple’s ‘Find My’ network will prevent anyone else from registering that device to a second Apple ID.

However, the full functions of the headphones will remain, which means anyone who finds the missing item can technically still use the headphones or bicycle as per normal.

In addition, the network now extends these capabilities via Bluetooth, by locating missing devices even if they can’t or don’t have an internet connection too, through Bluetooth.

For more information, visit Apple’s website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.