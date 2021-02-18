Apple's foldable iPhone rumoured to launch in 2023 with Apple Pencil support

Apple could be launching its foldable iPhone in 2023 according to digital media research firm Omdia.

Citing the information from Omdia, Chinese analyst firm EqualOcean reports that the first foldable iPhone will sport a 7.3 to 7.6-inch OLED display. In addition, Apple may include Apple Pencil support for the foldable iPhone.

Rumours of the foldable iPhone picked up in June 2020 when tipster jon_prosser acknowledged in a tweet that "Apple is in a unique position to leverage an iPhone + iPad like device in one".

Economic Daily News reported in November 2020 that Apple sent foldable iPhones to Foxconn for testing purposes.

The publication followed up with a report last month claiming that Apple is working on a clamshell foldable iPhone. Bloomberg also reported that Apple has developed prototype foldable displays for testing and they have "a mostly invisible hinge".

The iPhone maker has been granted several patents related to a foldable device including a notification strip, a flexible hinge, and a flexible display with a bending region .