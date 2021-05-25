Apple's HomePod and HomePod Mini will play lossless audio in future after software update

There's been some confusion and controversy over Apple's support for lossless Apple Music .

It was revealed last week that none of its AirPods will support lossless Apple Music – not even the pricey AirPods Max .

To be fair, this is a limitation of Bluetooth wireless audio but it's not a good look for Apple.

And now, Apple has confirmed that its HomePod and Home Mini will support lossless Apple Music after a future software update .

This was confirmed a new support document by Apple titled " About lossless audio in Apple Music ".

It said:

"HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update."

The document also confirms the AirPods Max won't fully support lossless audio even over a wired connection:

"The Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Cable was designed to allow AirPods Max to connect to analogue sources for listening to movies and music. AirPods Max can be connected to devices playing Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless recordings with exceptional audio quality. However, given the analogue to digital conversion in the cable, the playback will not be completely lossless."

The document also stated that to listen to songs at sample rates higher than 48kHz, you'll need an external DAC .

Apple Music will start supporting lossless audio in June.

