Apple's MagSafe battery pack can wirelessly charge the AirPods Pro

Apple's recently announced MagSafe battery pack has begun shipping to customers in some countries and one user confirms that it can double as a wireless charging pad!

Twitter user @stevenrussell picked up his MagSafe battery pack over the weekend and decided to test it out in a number of scenarios including charging the AirPods Pro. He uploaded a photo of the AirPods Pro being charged on the MagSafe battery pack, and made a few other observations:

The MagSafe battery pack cannot be charge with MagSafe charger.

The MagSafe battery pack cannot wirelessly charge on a Qi pad.

The MagSafe battery pack can charge via reverse wireless charging when the iPhone 12 is plugged into the Lightning adapter.

The MagSafe battery pack cannot charge the Apple Watch.

The MagSafe battery pack is designed specifically for use with the iPhone 12 lineup. It retails for $139 and shipping begins from July 28.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.