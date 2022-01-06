Apple's mixed reality headset likely to launch end of the year

Apple's launch of the mixed reality headset is believed to be delayed till the end of the year.

According to the latest investor note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mixed reality headset is "postponed to the end of 2022". As shipment is only expected to pick up in Q1 2023, it is likely that the mixed reality headset will be available in limited quantities at launch. Kuo predicted in late October last year that there could be production delays due to the higher industrial design requirements.

Kuo added that the mixed reality headset will sport two "3P pancake lenses" and a folded design to allow light to reflect between the display and lenses. This design is said to help Apple make a more compact and lightweight device.

Apple's mixed reality headset reportedly comes with several processors, a fan, ultra high-resolution displays and its own App Store.

Bloomberg says it is designed with "augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities" so that it can deliver a "mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality". The displays are said to use micro OLED panels, and there could be as many as 15 cameras on the mixed reality headset. It is expected to be priced around US$3,000 (S$4,000).