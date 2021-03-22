Apple's mixed reality headset rumoured to track eye movement

Apple's mixed reality (MR) headset is expected to come with an advanced eye-tracking system according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo claims the MR headset is able to detect where the user is looking, whether the user is blinking, and may even have iris recognition feature to automatically authenticate the user. The possible use cases for the eye-tracking system include revealing more information on an object or location when it detects the user is staring at it for a few seconds, or blinking the eyes to select a particular item.

Kuo's research note earlier this month indicated that the MR headset will have 15 camera modules for augmented reality (AR) video experiences, "innovative biometrics" and object placement. He also predicts the launch timeline for the MR headset, AR glasses and contact lenses, and thinks the MR headset may be priced around US$1,000 (S$1,345)

The Information also shared a similar report on the MR headset last month; it is believed to have more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to the user. As the MR headset is likely to use ultra high-resolution displays and advanced eye-tracking technology, The Information expects the price tag to be around US$3,000.

Bloomberg reported in January that the MR headset may launch as soon as next year. It is tipped to be an expensive, niche precursor to the AR glasses. The MR headset may be equipped with processors that are more capable than the M1 chipsets in the Mac lineup.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.