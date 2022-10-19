Apple's new 4K TV comes with A15 Bionic Chip and HDR10+ support

Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model. Now, equipped with the tech company’s A15 Bionic Chip and support for HDR10+.

The A15 Bionic Chip promises fast performance and fluid gameplay, as well as a cinematic home theatre experience. It also makes the device even more powerful and energy-efficient. Not only that, the efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, resulting in a more compact design so it not only works good, it looks good too.

HDR10+ support means users can watch their favourite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible. Users can also enjoy a home theatre experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

The device also comes with an updated Siri Remote. The updated Siri Remote now features a touch-enabled clickpad that provides speed, fluidity, and precise control to easily navigate the user interface of the TV.

The new device is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) which offers 64GB of storage and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming.

Available from Nov 4, interested customers can order the new Apple TV 4K on Apple’s official website and at Apple stores near them. The Apple TV 4K retails from $199 for Wi-Fi and $239 for Wi-Fi and + Ethernet.

