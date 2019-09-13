Apple's new iPhones shift smartphone camera battleground to AI

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

When Apple Inc introduced its triple-camera iPhone this week, marketing chief Phil Schiller waxed on about the device's ability to create the perfect photograph by weaving it together with eight separate exposures captured before the main shot, a feat of "computational photography mad science".

"When you press the shutter button it takes one long exposure, and then in just one second the neural engine analyses the fused combination of long and short images, picking the best among them, selecting all the pixels, and pixel by pixel, going through 24 million pixels to optimise for detail and low noise," Schiller said, describing a feature called "Deep Fusion" that will ship later this fall.

It was the kind of technical digression that, in years past, might have been reserved for design chief Jony Ive's narration of a precision aluminium milling process to produce the iPhone's clean lines.

But in this case, Schiller, the company's most enthusiastic photographer, was heaping his highest praise on custom silicon and artificial intelligence software.

The technology industry's battleground for smartphone cameras has moved inside the phone, where sophisticated artificial intelligence software and special chips play a major role in how a phone's photos look.

"Cameras and displays sell phones," said Julie Ask, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.

Apple added a third lens to the iPhone 11 Pro model, matching the three-camera setup of rivals like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, already a feature on their flagship models.

But Apple also played catch-up inside the phone, with some features such as "night mode", a setting designed to make low-light photos look better. Apple will add that mode to its new phones when they ship on Sept 20, but Huawei and Alphabet Inc's Google Pixel have had similar features since last year.

In making photos look better, Apple is trying to gain an advantage by way of the custom chip that powers its phone. During the iPhone 11 Pro launch, executives spent more time talking its processor - dubbed the A13 Bionic - than the specs of the newly added lens.

A special portion of that chip called the "neural engine", which is reserved for artificial intelligence tasks, aims to help the iPhone take better, sharper pictures in challenging lighting situations.

Samsung and Huawei also design custom chips for their phones, and even Google has custom "Visual Core" silicon that helps with its Pixel's photography tasks.

Ryan Reith, the programme vice president for research firm IDC's mobile device tracking programme, said that has created an expensive game in which only phone makers with enough resources to create custom chips and software can afford to invest in custom camera systems that set their devices apart.

Even very cheap handsets now feature two and three cameras on the back of the phone, he said, but it is the chips and software that play a huge role in whether the resulting images look stunning or so-so.

"Owning the stack today in smartphones and chipsets is more important than it's ever been because the outside of the phone is commodities," Reith said.

The custom chips and software powering the new camera system take years to develop. But in Apple's case, the research and development work could prove useful later in products such as augmented reality glasses, which many industry experts believe Apple has under development.

"It's all being built up for the bigger story down the line - augmented reality, starting in phones and eventually other products," Reith said.

More about
Digital Apple Artificial Intelligence Augmented reality iPhones Camera

TRENDING

Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby&#039;s business
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby's business
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

LIFESTYLE

I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker

SERVICES