Apple's next-gen M2 chip could be used in new MacBooks as early as July

Apple's next generation of custom chipsets for the Mac has reportedly entered mass production this month according to sources of Nikkei Asia.

The upcoming chipsets, rumoured to be called the M2, could ship as early as July in new MacBooks which are believed to be hitting retail shelves in the second half of the year.

The new MacBooks are expected to be 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with MagSafe charging and no Touch Bar, and a thinner and lighter MacBook Air.

The sources added that the M2 chips are built on the 5-nanometer plus (NSP) process and production takes at least three months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, also known as TSMC, will be making the chipsets for Apple.

The M1 chip was announced in November 2020 and is built on a 5nm process. It has 16 billion transistors and pairs an 8-core CPU with an 8-core GPU. Apple currently uses the M1 chip for the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and the 2021 iPad Pro models.

