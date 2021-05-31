Apps reportedly limited to just 5GB RAM of usage on the M1 iPad Pro

The 2021 iPad Pro may have the highest ever RAM in an iPad at 16GB for the 1TB/2TB model, but apps are reportedly restricted to using a third of the available RAM.

The app developer behind Artsutdio Pro shared on the Procreate forum that apps on the 2021 iPad Pro can only use 5GB of RAM. If an app tries to use more than 5GB of RAM, it will crash.

"Hi, Artsutdio Pro developer here.



There is a big problem with M1 iPad Pro. After making stress test and other tests on new M1 iPad Pro with 16GB or RAM, it turned out that app can use ONLY 5GB or RAM! If we allocate more, app crashes. It is only 0.5GB more that in old iPads with 6GB of RAM! I suppose it isn't better on iPad with 8GB."

Given the limitation, app developers cannot tap into the full potential of the M1 iPad Pro. For professional multimedia apps, having that much of under-utilised RAM is a shame. Nonetheless, the additional RAM will still benefit users as more apps can be kept open in the background.