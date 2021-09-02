Arena of Valor and Honor of Kings are teaming up for esports next year

Arena of Valor and Honor of Kings are teaming up - in esports, that is. The two games will collaborate in their esports efforts in 2022, beginning with Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) 2022. This means that if you’re a fan of both games, your two worlds are about to meet in a pretty exciting way.

The total prize pool for AWC 2022 isn’t finalised just yet, but it’s expected to surpass US$8 million, exceeding previous worldwide tournaments for both games. More teams are participating than ever, as the competition is being scaled up. These teams come from Asia, South America, North America, the Middle East and regions in Europe.

Watch the announcement below:

AWC 2022 is retaining its 16 group stage slots, but there will be more opportunities for teams to qualify via regional tournaments. Teams that compete in Arena of Valor Pro League, Arena of Glory and Garena Challenger Series tournaments and emerge victorious will be represented at AWC 2022. Each league has at least one confirmed seed.

To bridge up the gap between these titles, a new esports mode is being added that features common heroes from both games. This lets esports players train and come up with new strategies before the competition kicks off. If you’re feeling impatient, Arena of Valor fans can also tune into the Arena of Valor International Championship 2021, which is scheduled for later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.