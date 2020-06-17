Arlo Video Doorbell comes to Singapore to fulfill dreams of answering the door from your bed

Arlo, a brand locally known for its home-security cameras like the Arlo Ultra, is bringing their first-ever smart doorbell product to Singapore.

The Arlo Video Doorbell was launched in the US, sometime in October last year.

The smart living gadget allows home-owners to see their visitors before they answer the door, thanks to its 180-degree diagonal viewing angle in Full HD resolution (1,536 x 1,536, 1,080 x 1,080, and 720 x 720 pixels resolution Video Modes are supported).

Other features of the smart doorbell are its two-way audio for visitors to converse with the home-owner, Night Vision support for late-night or low-light usage scenarios, video call functionality, and motion detection with alerts.

According to Arlo, it differs from other smart doorbells as it offers direct-to-mobile video calls, where the Arlo Video Doorbell can send a live, HD video call to a home-owner's smartphone once the doorbell is pressed.

Arlo's comparison between their Arlo Video Doorbell footage and conventional smart doorbell footage.

PHOTO: Arlo

Instead of skipping through multiple menus and notifications, users on both ends can enjoy a near real-time, two-way response.

The doorbell doesn't require the Arlo SmartHub or any base station to operate, too.

Quick Reply Messages, one of the many features of the smart doorbell by Arlo.

PHOTO: Arlo

Here's the list of features from Arlo:

Optimised front entry view with vertical FOV in 1:1 aspect ratio in HD resolution

Motion detection and alerts that picks up on delivered packages, animals, vehicles, and more

Video call as described above

Support for Quick Reply Messages that are pre-recorded

Night Vision using 850nm infrared LEDs with IR cut filter

Up to 12x zoom for a better look at your visitor

A Silent Mode that disables push notifications and the chime itself

Weather-resistant design for outdoors installation

and Tamper Detection where a siren goes off if someone unauthorised tries to remove the doorbell

More technical specifications can be found on their official product page here.

Arlo's rendition of their Weather-resistant Design feature on the Arlo Video Doorbell.

PHOTO: Arlo

The Arlo Video Doorbell has an official sticker price of $279, with the first tranche of the gadget arriving in Singapore by end-June 2020.

Local retailers, such as Harvey Norman, Challenger, and the official Arlo storefront on Lazada Singapore will carry it.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.