Arlo Video Doorbell comes to Singapore to fulfill dreams of answering the door from your bed

Arlo, a brand locally known for its home-security cameras like the Arlo Ultra, is bringing their first-ever smart doorbell product to Singapore.
The Arlo Video Doorbell was launched in the US, sometime in October last year.
The smart living gadget allows home-owners to see their visitors before they answer the door, thanks to its 180-degree diagonal viewing angle in Full HD resolution (1,536 x 1,536, 1,080 x 1,080, and 720 x 720 pixels resolution Video Modes are supported).
Other features of the smart doorbell are its two-way audio for visitors to converse with the home-owner, Night Vision support for late-night or low-light usage scenarios, video call functionality, and motion detection with alerts.
According to Arlo, it differs from other smart doorbells as it offers direct-to-mobile video calls, where the Arlo Video Doorbell can send a live, HD video call to a home-owner's smartphone once the doorbell is pressed.
Instead of skipping through multiple menus and notifications, users on both ends can enjoy a near real-time, two-way response.
The doorbell doesn't require the Arlo SmartHub or any base station to operate, too.
Here's the list of features from Arlo:
- Optimised front entry view with vertical FOV in 1:1 aspect ratio in HD resolution
- Motion detection and alerts that picks up on delivered packages, animals, vehicles, and more
- Video call as described above
- Support for Quick Reply Messages that are pre-recorded
- Night Vision using 850nm infrared LEDs with IR cut filter
- Up to 12x zoom for a better look at your visitor
- A Silent Mode that disables push notifications and the chime itself
- Weather-resistant design for outdoors installation
- and Tamper Detection where a siren goes off if someone unauthorised tries to remove the doorbell
More technical specifications can be found on their official product page here.
The Arlo Video Doorbell has an official sticker price of $279, with the first tranche of the gadget arriving in Singapore by end-June 2020.
Local retailers, such as Harvey Norman, Challenger, and the official Arlo storefront on Lazada Singapore will carry it.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.