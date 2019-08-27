Armed with smartphones, Myanmar esports players battle power outages

Esports star Myint was on the cusp of victory when the screens went dark in the Yangon cafe where he competes, costing him thousands of dollars in missed prize-money and denting his reputation.

Myanmar's gaming scene is mushrooming, but frequent power cuts are holding players back in the emerging democracy.

"Every time a black-out happens, we curse out the electricity corporation -- and it happens often," he told AFP.

More than 60 per cent of people in Myanmar still lives without reliable electricity after a political transition in 2010 that sought to pull in foreign investment after decades of junta rule.