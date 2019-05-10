Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 is making its way to Mortal Kombat 11

We always knew that Arnold Schwarzenegger would make his way back to the Terminator franchise. Except this time, he's coming back in a slightly different way.

In conjunction with the new Terminator: Dark Fate movie that will hit theatres on 24 October, Arnold's T-800 will also be making an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11.

The trailer, released earlier this week, showcases the brutal efficiency of the new downloadable character, a T-800 model from Terminator: Dark Fate. Check out the trailer below.

The gameplay draws clear inspiration from the Terminator movies, including an introduction animation that mirrors a scene from Terminator 2: Judgment Day's first encounter with the T-1000.

We also get to see the T-800 ditch his human exterior for a more terrifying all-metal skeleton. The Terminator's fatality is pretty awesome as well - it throws Jax through a time sphere to the future, where he's finished off by another T-800.

He said he’d be back. NetherRealm reveals the Terminator’s younger alternative skin in #MK11. Watch a new bone-crushing gameplay trailer: https://t.co/txTA0nK0BK pic.twitter.com/v6mGC8Xx9m — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 1, 2019

The T-800 character will be available for Kombat Pack owners come 8 October. Everyone else will be able to purchase the T-800 on 15 October.

The Kombat Pack also includes five other downloadable characters, including Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Joker, and Spawn. The latter three have yet to be released.

You can buy the Kombat Pack on Steam right now for S$55.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.