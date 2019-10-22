An art book advertisement leak has seemingly confirmed Diablo 4

BlizzCon 2019 is a mere 10 days away, but the leaks are already here!

With all the drama that has gone down with Blizzard lately, BlizzCon 2019 has been interesting to speculate about. Blizzard would have to go big after all these PR nightmare scenarios, and it seems like they're going to - by revealing Diablo 4.

As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt. This image comes from the German magazine Gamestar, displaying an ad for 'The Art of Diablo'. The book itself is real and will feature art from the Diablo franchise.

The text on the ad, however, reveals that the book will have 'over 500 artworks from Diablo, Diablo 2, Diablo 3 and Diablo 4'. Well, hold up a minute now. Diablo 4?

Translation: „With over 500 Artworks from Diablo, Diablo II, Diablo III and Diablo IV, this book shows plenty of stunning artworks, which are made for the iconic Action-Roleplay Games of Blizzard Entertainment, that gave Generations of Fans long during Nightmares.“ — exuma (@exumaaa) October 20, 2019

Diablo 4 has been rumoured to be in the works for a while now, but there is a chance that the ad is mistakenly referring to Diablo Immortal, a pretty controversial phone game revealed at BlizzCon 2018.

However, we do know that Blizzard is planning to make some big announcements at BlizzCon 2019 to overshadow their recent PR fiascos - and Diablo 4 would be a big one, to say the least. We'll just have to wait until November 1 to see.

The article was first published in Hardware Zone.