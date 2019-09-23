Artificial intelligence paving the way for autonomous racing

With the growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting industries across all sectors, it is inevitable that this technology has found its way to one of the world's foremost proponents of automotive innovation - Formula 1.

Michael Shearer OBE, McLaren Applied Technologies' Asia-Pacific managing director, has not ruled out the possibility of the envelope being pushed even further with driver-less F1 vehicles one day.

Speaking at the second edition of the F1 conference, titled Formula 1 and Beyond: The Next Lap, at the Victoria Theatre on Wednesday, Shearer said he sees a future for autonomous racing.

Dr Julian Tan, F1's head of growth & esports, and Ellie Norman, F1's director of marketing and communications, were the other speakers present.