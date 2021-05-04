Artist turns Star Wars into a Studio Ghibli dream

Star Wars is an action-packed franchise that at its core, focuses on politics, culture, and the balance between Light and Dark. So what happens when you apply Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli art style to this hard-hitting franchise? You get a dreamy world in a galaxy far, far away.

ILM and Lucasfilm senior concept designer Stephen Zavala, otherwise known as @alpha_step_art on Instagram, enjoys reimagining the vast world of Star Wars as a Studio Ghibli film and sheds light on a different side of Star Wars that fans rarely get to see.

Zavala beautifully captures the childlike wonder and the beauty of the beloved franchise in a number of artworks including Ahsoka Tano and Commander Rex finding a measure of peace after joining the Spectors, the adorable Grogu reaching out for fireflies and more.

Zavala first gained popularity when his artwork of a Fireball Star Fighter in a meadow inspired by Star Wars Resistance went viral in 2019. Ever since then, the artist has shared more of his Studio Ghibli inspired artworks as well a bunch of his other works regularly.

For more, check out Zavala on Instagram and ArtStation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.