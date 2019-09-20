Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: Study

Of the 20 major economies worldwide, Asian countries are among the least prepared to combat the threats of societal ageing and workplace automation. This is according to a new study from Mercer and Marsh & McLennan Insights, released on Wednesday (Sept 18).

While Singapore ranked the highest out of the four Asian nations included in the index, it still placed in the bottom half of the list at No. 13.

South Korea (20) was at the bottom of the list, with China (18) and Japan (17) not far off.

The Ageing and Automation Resilience Index analyses the mitigating factors a country has in place to tackle the challenges of ageing and job automation among elderly workers, as well as the strength of their local retirement system, to assess a country's preparedness to manage ageing and automation.