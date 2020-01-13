Young tourists go viral for erecting new way to pose in front of Marina Bay Sands

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Aside from being a physical monument to Singapore’s economic might, the Marina Bay Sands towers are symbols of Asian excellence — so much so that it forms a prominent profile in Crazy Rich Asians. 

They’re also an iconic part of the city’s skyline that tourists from all over come to take pictures of. But why settle for run-of-the-mill poses when you can actually resemble the towers? 

Asian-Australian visitor Andrew Chen recently rounded up his buddies for a viral post on the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook page: a “non-traditional” shot of them with MBS in the background. 

What’s a “non-traditional” shot, you ask? It’s the three of them lifting up a dude aloft, much like the three towers holding up the cantilevered platform of Marina Bay Sands. 

Yeah, it’s silly — but members of Subtle Asian Traits seem to be enamoured by the stunt. 

Facebook / Andrew Yang

And it looks like the lads might have sparked a new trend, judging from the comments section. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

More about
Digital Social media

