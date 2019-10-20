Asian cities risk stumbling 'zombie-like' towards digital dystopia

PENANG - As Asian cities turn to technologies such as facial recognition and artificial intelligence to deliver social welfare and public services, urban experts on Thursday urged authorities to address privacy concerns and protect the vulnerable.

From India to Indonesia, governments across the region are backing hundreds of Smart Cities that use technology and data to improve waste management and energy conservation, tackle traffic congestion and mitigate risks linked to climate change.

"Frontier technologies such as AI hold promise to reimagine how the public sector can better serve sustainable development needs," UN Under-Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana said at an urban conference in Penang.

"Fast-evolving technologies have the potential to transform the traditional way of doing things across all government functions and domains," she said, adding that public-private partnerships will be key.

Worldwide, the rise of cloud-computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have led to data-gathering streetlights in China, autonomous buses in Singapore and facial recognition systems in Indian airports.

AI, which includes machine-learning, autonomous and data processing systems, is currently being used in crime prevention, trademark applications and to improve crop yields, according to a UN study released this week.

But the increased use of data, and of systems such as facial recognition software and closed-circuit television have also sparked concerns over bias, security, privacy and surveillance.

With systems of social assistance increasingly being driven by data and technologies, there is "a grave risk of stumbling zombie-like into a digital welfare dystopia", said Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on poverty and human rights.

This is "especially problematic when the private sector is taking a leading role in designing, constructing, and even operating significant parts of the digital welfare state", Alston warned in a report last week.

Technology companies operate in an almost "human rights-free zone", he added.