Asian video streamers battle Western giants

"What is striking at the moment is that not only does the content range widely, but also the models - from ad-supported to subscription.

"The variety of all of those combined mean there is a lot of room for people to try different things."

Audiences are the winners from the intense competition, with a flood of original content being made to cater to local markets.

These include Netflix's critically acclaimed Indian-made thriller series Sacred Games and KL Gangster: Underworld, a collaboration between iflix and Malaysia's Skop Productions.

Some services such as Malaysia-headquartered iflix and Hong Kong-based Viu are giving away content for free and making money from ads, while also offering a subscription premium service.