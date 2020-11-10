Asmodee's Connect & Play campaign lets you play your favourite board games remotely

Back in April, you’d think that the world would be back to normal again somehow by the end of the year.

But fast-forward to November, and the world is still pretty much still on hold as many families and businesses continue to run things from home.

However, the presence of digital board games, or just simply the ability to interact via video conferencing apps, has gone a long way in helping to raise one’s spirits.

And to help out the lockdown blues even more, American board game company Asmodee has launched Connect & Play, an initiative that lets folks play their physical board games with their friends without having to invite them over.

PHOTO: Asmodee

All one needs to do is have the physical version of the board game on hand (yup, just one box will do), and host the game on an app such as Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet.

The other players can just join in and, via (free) special rules on the Connect & Play website, play resumes as how it would in a regular tabletop setting.

At present, only five games come with Connect & Play support, including Spot It, Dixit, Sherlock Holmes, Time’s Up and Just One.

Let’s play! We’ve created an amazing set of ways you all can play our most popular board games, for free, via video call called Connect & Play! Follow the link below and download now!https://t.co/7Op89rekDi#BoardGames #BoardGaming #FamilyFun — AsmodeeUK (@AsmodeeUK) November 5, 2020

“We thought about ways to bring socially distant relatives together, and truly believe that tabletop games are the best social entertainment there is” said Ruby Nikolopoulou, Head of US Marketing, Asmodee USA.

“Connect & Play gives friends and families who can’t physically be together a way to have fun and laugh, a must in these trying times and just in time for many of the upcoming holidays.”

Aside from English, the Connect & Play titles also come in French, Spanish, German, and Italian.

In addition to the Connect & Play initiative, Asmodee has launched free print & play versions of some of its most popular board games, including Catan, Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America, Carcassonne, and 7 Wonders Duel, so you don’t have to spend a single cent on these titles (though you might want to invest in a good printer and paper).