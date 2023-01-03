Assassin's Creed showrunner Jeb Stuart departs from Netflix series

As the trend of video game adaptations continues to pick up steam, various streaming services are laying claim to more exclusive projects. Amazon has the live-action God of War and Fallout series under its arm, while Netflix is currently working on its share of the pie, which includes a series adaption of Ubisoft’s flagship game franchise Assassin’s Creed.

Three years into development, and the show is now without a showrunner. Jeb Stuart, who was originally set to spearhead the series, has confirmed his exit in an interview with Collider, citing a difference in creative vision.

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision,” the writer for Die Hard and showrunner of Vikings: Valhalla explained. “So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

The show is still in early development with Ubisoft Film and Television serving as producers alongside Netflix. It has been in development since 2022 as part of a content deal between the two companies, and is described as an “epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation” byMarc-Alexis Côté, VP Executive Producer of Assassin’s Creed during the Ubisoft Forward event in September 2022. A new showrunner has yet to be announced.

This latest Assassin’s Creed project by Netflix marks the second live-adaption of the highly-popular franchise. Michael Fassbender starred in the first feature film back in 2016, which was widely panned by both fans and critics alike.

Other planned Assassin’s Creed projects in the pipeline include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will bring players to the colourful city of Baghdad in the ninth century, as well as Codename Red, an upcoming adventure set in feudal Japan that will be a dream come true for many fans.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.