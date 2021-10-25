Asus announces Android 12 release schedule for Zenfone and ROG phones

Following Google's release of Android 12 for the Pixel phones, Asus announced its own rollout schedule for the Zenfone and ROG phones.

For the Zenfone 8 series, ASUS says the Android 12 update will be available in December 2021.

The ROG Phone 5 and 5s series will receive the Android 12 update in the first quarter of 2022, while the Zenfone 7 series and ROG Phone 3 series will get the update during the first half of 2022.

Consumers can expect enhancements to the battery — and performance-management features, ZenUI-specific changes for easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility for better control and more customisation options.

