ASUS announces lineup of new laptops with latest 11th generation Intel Core processors

It was only early this year that ASUS announced a whole slate of laptops including the VivoBook S15 and ExpertBook B9450.

This time, the Taiwanese tech giant is back with six new laptops that it announced during its Built for Brilliance virtual launch event.

These laptops all feature the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors.

“ASUS is known for leading PC design and innovation. Year after year, ASUS is the first to provide new PCs with each new Intel generation,” said ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu during the virtual launch event.

“This year’s lineup of laptops creates new experiences for users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips.”

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

PHOTO: Asus

The ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371) has the honour of being the first ASUS laptop to be verifies as an Intel EVO platform laptop design and is an ultra-compact laptop that measures only 13.9mm thin and weighs only 1.3kg.

It comes with a 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge Pantone Validated colour-accurate touchscreen and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certified to ensure users get only the darkest of blacks for amazing contrast.

Aside from that, the laptop also comes in a premium design with a Jade Black finish contrasted by Red Copper highlights and a brushed aluminium deco bar. To ensure users are able to use the laptop ergonomically, the ZenBook Flip S also comes with a precision-engineered 360-degrees ErgoLift hinge.

The laptop comes with up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. To ensure its users stay connected, the ZenBook Flip S offers two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a HDMI port.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

PHOTO: Asus

Much like the ZenBook Flip S, the ZenBook Flip 13 also comes with a 360-degrees ErgoLift hinge that lets you turn this versatile laptop into either a laptop or a tablet.

You can even have it as a tent or stand should you choose to. With its 67Wh battery which is capable of delivering 14 hours of use with a full charge, you won’t need to worry about being caught needing to charge your laptop while you are out and about.

The laptop comes with a sleek NanoEdge Full HD OLED touchscreen display that is compatible with the new ASUS Pen.

Powering the ZenBook Flip 13 is the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics and 16GB of RAM.

ASUS ZenBook S (UX393)

PHOTO: Asus

Coming in a brand new 3:2 aspect ratio form factor is the ZenBook S (UX393), a premium ultraportable 13.9-inch laptop that’s 15.7mm thin and weighs only 1.35kg.

It comes with a 3.3K (3300 x 2200) NanoEdge Pantone validated touchscreen display, which helps to give its users a bigger visual workspace and helps to reduce the need for constant scrolling.

Like the other laptops announced by ASUS, the ZenBook S can be powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, and comes with up to a 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD.

It also have a high-capacity 67Wh battery with fast charging capabilities for up to 12 hours of usage on the go.

As for I/O ports, the ZenBook S comes with a HDMI port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a microSD card reader.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL)

PHOTO: Asus

If you are looking for a laptop that weighs less than a kilogram, then look no further than the ZenBook 14 Ultralight (UX435EAL/EGL) which combines both strong performance with pure elegance to give you a highly-portable laptop that’s great for using when you are on the go.

The ZenBook 14 Ultralight comes with a frameless 100per cent sRGB NanoEdge display with ultraslim bezels that gives it a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, making it great for not only watching shows but also for daily productivity uses such as surfing the internet.

The laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with either an Intel Iris X graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

As for I/O ports, the ZenBook 14 Ultralight comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A port, a HDMI 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG)

PHOTO: Asus

Though not as light as its Ultralight counterpart, the ZenBook 14 (UX435EA/EG) is still an incredibly lightweight option at only 1.19kg. It also comes with ASUS ScreenPad to help users double their productivity.

It is powered by up to the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with either an Intel Iris X graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, and comes with a comprehensive set of I/O ports including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a stanard HDMI 2.0, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack. It also comes in two new shades, Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

PHOTO: Asus

Even lighter than the ZenBook 14 Ultralight is the ExpertBook B9 which weighs only 880g for premium portability.

It is build for travel with its long battery life and dual storage design with its dual SSDs that suppoer RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology. This gives users more options for faster data transfer and secure data backup.

Much like the ExpertBook B9450, the B9400 also comes with military-grade durability and also comes in a user-friendly accessory box that can double up as a laptop stand.

It is highly portable, powerful, and durable, a must-have for anyone in the corporate world looking for a business laptop that won’t weigh them down.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535)

PHOTO: Asus

The latest addition to the ZenBook Pro series is also the world’s smallest 15.6-inch laptop to feature a 4K UHD OLED touchscreen.

Its compact and portable design allow creators to work on their projects anywhere on the bright and clear NanoEdge 4K UHD OLED touchscreen display.

The ZenBook Pro 15 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-series processors, along with 16GB of RAM and up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics, as well as up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage.

To ensure that users can enjoy on-the-go convenience the ZenBook Pro 15 comes with a high-capacity 96Wh battery and a comprehensive set of I/O ports which includes a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A port, a standard HDMI 2.0 port and a SD card reader.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.