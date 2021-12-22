Asus ends the year with ROG updates: Phone 5s, Phone 5s Pro and Zephyrus M16

Asus has recently dropped two new gaming category devices in the form of a gaming phone and a slim gaming/content creation laptop.

ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro

PHOTO: Asus Global

Asus' line of ROG phones is among the best gaming phones that you can buy and they’ve just upgraded their signature ROG Phone 5 with the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, where the overclocked CPU can hit up to 3 GHz.

The new ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones also feature up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an optimised GameCool 5 cooling system. For the most part, the new phones are largely similar to the original ROG Phone 5 and Phone 5 Pro. The refresh also features a few minor tweaks and improvements:

The touch sampling rate has also improved from 300 Hz to 360 Hz

Dual control ultrasonic side sensors now support gestures such as tap-and-slide

AirTrigger 5 control system now supports the two rear touch sensors on ROG Phone 5s Pro

new ROG Lighting Armor Case accessory

Priced at $1,599 and $1,799 respectively at the ROG Experience Store Bugis, Asus Online Store, and all authorised retailers.

ROG Zephyrus M16

PHOTO: Twitter/Lowyat.NET

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603) is Asus’s take on a gaming laptop in an ultra-slim chassis. Designed for content creators, the design is fairly restrained with its Off Black tint and a lustrous Prismatic Film that’s visible through CNC-milled perforations. It’s five per cent slimmer than last year’s M15, measuring only 19.9mm thin and weighs a modest 1.9kg.

The M16 uses a 16" WQHD (2560x1600) display but fits into a 15" chassis. Plus, an added bonus for those who are a stickler for symmetry: the bezels measure 4.6mm on all sides, including the bottom.

The 16:10 ratio is more productivity-friendly and it covers 100 per cent of the P3 colour space and is PANTONE validated and supports Dolby Vision. That covers content creation; for gaming, it provides a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Adaptive-Sync, meanwhile, eliminates screen tearing and improves smoothness.

For hardware, you have the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and cooled by the ROG Intelligent Cooling system; the CPU can reach 45W of sustained power when the GPU is active and 80W on its own. Meanwhile, RTX 3070 Laptop GPU can reach 1390MHz at 80W with ROG Boost while Dynamic Boost diverts an extra 20W of power when CPU loads are lighter.

The updated 180° ErgoLift hinge also helps to improve airflow. In addition, it refines the typing angle and helps the downward-facing speakers deliver more volume. The six-speaker system features dual force-cancelling woofers and supports Dolby Atmos.

Other features include:

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with second SSD slot available.

One Thunderbolt 4 port (supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 8K monitor), one Type-C port and a pair of Type-A USB ports

Webcam combines both 2DNR (analyse individual frames to correct noise) and 3DNR (analyse frames in sequence) technology.

CPU-powered Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation removes unwanted sounds from both input and output audio, even on app-level.

The 3D mic array with two modes – Cardioid for sources in front of the laptop, Omnidirectional from the entire room. Can be blended in stereo.

90Wh battery offers up to 10 hours of video playback, with fast charging technology to hit 50 capacity in 30 minutes.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603) retails for $3,798 and will be available at the ROG Experience Store Bugis, Asus Online Store, and all authorised retailers.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.