Asus' family of ZenBooks get bigger with new Duo models, ZenBook 13 OLED, and ZenBook Flip 15

1. New ZenBook Pro Duo 15 and ZenBook Duo

At CES 2021, Asus is updating its dual display ZenBook Pro Duo 15 and ZenBook Duo 14 with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA.

First up, the ZenBook Pro Duo UX582. This is the update to the ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 which we reviewed back in 2019.

Secondly, we have the ZenBook Duo UX482. This is the update to ZenBook Duo UX481 which we also reviewed back in 2019.

The new models can be distinguished by their new tilting ScreenPad Plus displays. An additional hinge elevates the ScreenPad Plus to a much more comfortable viewing angle, and also improves cooling performance at the same time.

Asus is also introducing a new ScreenXpert 2 software that gives greater customisation options over the ScreenPad Plus display. Additionally, there are new Adobe apps that work with ScreenPad Plus.

In the case of the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX582 , the main 15.6-inch touchscreen display is still OLED and supports 4K resolution while the secondary ScreenPad Plus display is 14 inches large.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX582 can be equipped with up to a Core i9-10980HK processor with a maximum of 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD. It will feature NVIDIA's newest GeForce GTX 3070 discrete graphics for mobile.

If some aspects of these sound familiar, you could say it's basically a more refined and updated version of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) that debuted earlier in 2020 which incorporates the secondary hinged screen and the Core i9-10980HK processor.

ZenBook Duo UX482.

PHOTO: Asus

As for the ZenBook Duo UX482 , its 14-inch display is Full-HD and it is powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake processors. It can also accommodate a maximum of 32GB of memory and can be fitted with up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The new Tiger Lake processors feature Intel's new Iris Xe graphics but more demanding users can opt for their units to come with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

For more on the ZenBook Duo UX482, check out our hands-on here .

2. ZenBook 13 OLED

ZenBook 13 OLED.

PHOTO: Asus

Asus is also announcing a new ZenBook 13 model with OLED display called the ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 . This has a 13.3-inch Full-HD OLED display that supports 100per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The ZenBook 13 OLED measures just 13.9mm thick and weighs just 1.14kg. It's powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake processors and can be outfitted with optional "next-gen NVIDIA GeForce laptop GPU".

Connectivity options include two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a full-size HDMI port, and microSD card reader. There appears to be no 3.5mm audio jack.

3. ZenBook Flip 15

ZenBook Flip 15.

PHOTO: Asus

Asus claims the new ZenBook Flip 15 is one of the world's most compact 15.6-inch convertible notebook. It measures 19.9mm thick and weighs 1.9kg.

The 15.6-inch IPS display supports Full-HD resolution and is validated by Pantone.

Inside, the ZenBook Flip 15 is powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake H-series processors and it can be equipped with up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Graphics processing is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q with 4GB of VRAM.

It has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a full-size HDMI port, SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a large 96Wh battery.

Availability and pricing

Sadly, Asus hasn't shared any details on availability and pricing. We'll update this article once we know more.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.