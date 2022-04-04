Asus partnering with StarHub to bring GeForce Now to more gamers

Asus devices have always been pushing reliability and performance to users of all types. Of course, this means that gamers are no exception.

The ROG Flow Z13, for example, is a testament to how the brand is trying to address gamers' needs in innovative ways. Now, Asus is announcing a partnership with StarHub to bring cloud gaming to users of Asus devices.

The cloud gaming service is GeForce NOW Powered by StarHub offered exclusively on GameHub+, StarHub's platform for gamers. Users will enjoy access to a library of over 1,000 games. The best part? Since it's a cloud gaming service, players will get to game at 1080p and 60FPS regardless of the specs of their devices and the processing power demanded by the games.

This service is geared towards those who don't have dedicated gaming rigs or can't stand the hefty downloads of some of these games, such as Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Ghostrunner.

PHOTO: Starhub

Subscribers of the service can link their Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and other PC game store accounts to GeForce NOW Powered by StarHub and access titles they already own so they can play them across many devices.

As part of this partnership, from April 1 to June 30 2022, customers who purchase participating Asus laptops get a two-month GeForce NOW Powered by StarHub subscription (worth $39.98) at no additional cost.

Also, new and existing subscribers to the cloud gaming service enjoy an additional $100 discount off selected Asus laptops at the Asus Online Store in the form of a discount code they can access via email or the rewards section of the My StarHub app (iOS, Android).

Those who've always wanted to try out high-end games but are constrained by hardware, don't miss out on this!