Asus releases slew of Windows 11-ready laptops with OLED displays, led by ProArt Studiobook Pro 16

Asus has released a slew of Windows 11-ready laptops with OLED displays for those who value the colour vibrancy that these panels bring to the table.

Though most of the showstoppers were designed primarily with professional creatives in mind, Asus does offer a wide variety of options that cater to lifestyle and business users as well.

The professional-grade models in the range also feature Asus' unique Dial control (or a virtual dial on the touchpad) – it’s a quick, intuitive and precise input device that works with Adobe apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects.

Here are some of the highlights:

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED ( W7600, W5600)

PHOTO: Asus

You can spec this ISV-certified, top-of-the-line workstation up to an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (W5600) or a 3rd Gen Intel Xeon workstation processor (W7600). It’s paired with an NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) GPU.

It also features a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display in a 16:10 format. The panel covers 100per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut; is PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified, and is factory-calibrated to Delta-E < 2 colour accuracy. It also complies with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600, H5600)

PHOTO: Asus

It sports the same display as the Pro version, but with a slightly less powerful CPU and GPU. It’s designed to be specced up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) or Intel Core i9 (H7600) processors and fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics.

Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, N7600)

PHOTO: Asus

The Vivobook Pro series is also the world’s first lineup of OLED laptops with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. and the Pro 14X/16X feature NanoEdge (super-narrow bezels) 4K displays. They’re available with AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Asus also developed a unique, weave-coating chassis available in two colours. As a more lifestyle-centric laptop, it also sports a silent, dual-fan cooling design and a high-capacity 96Wh battery for quiet operation and a long battery life.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED (M3401, M3500, K3400, K3500)

PHOTO: Asus

Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, the Pro 14/15 OLED are equipped with 2.8K and FHD OLED displays respectively. Like their larger siblings, these two models also feature distinctive colours as options as well as the silent, dual-fan cooling system.

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The iconic Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and its dual-screen design features a 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen and upgraded ScreenXpert 2 software for the secondary ScreenPad Plus display. It can be specced up to an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

PHOTO: Asus

The new Zenbooks are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors and feature 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreens. These also feature precision-engineered ErgoLift hinges for silky smooth action. The Flip edition is a convertible laptop and allows a full 360° rotation.

ExpertBook B5 OLED and ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED

PHOTO: Asus

Like the Zenbook 14 Flip, the ExpertBook B5 Flip also features a 360° flippable design for versatility. Designed for executives who need a quality display for presentations, these laptops sport a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip for added security. The ExpertBooks are powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor.

Availability & pricing

Availability and pricing details will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.