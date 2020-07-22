ASUS to reportedly roll out Gundam-themed WiFi 6 Routers

The days of straight-cut, rectangle-shaped WiFi routers are over, with many modern iterations sporting less conventional designs, and multiple antennae that give them a look of an inverted spider-lookalike.

ASUS is about to crush the competition, as it has reportedly teamed up with Japanese brand Bandai Namco to launch two Gundam-themed WiFi 6 routers (via Chinese website ITHome).

RT-AX82U is the first name on the list. Decked out in white and accents of red and black, this special-edition device is meant to evoke the aesthetics of the RX-78-2 Gundam and its human pilot, protagonist Amuro Ray.

The RT-AX86U, meanwhile, flies the red and black hues of the MS-06S Zaku II suit and its accompanying pilot, Char Aznable. Both models serve as a nod to the original Gundam series, which was first aired back in 1979.

Despite the aesthetic makeover, the specifications of the routers remain unchanged. The RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U will support the new WiFi 6 standard (802.11ax), with the former boasting a 2.5G ethernet port.

For an added touch of customisation, the RT-AX86U offers various RGB lighting effects as well, so users can easily switch up its main look.

Being outfitted with WiFi 6 technology means both devices are also set to provide faster speeds, higher network efficiency, a wider reach, improved battery life, and full backward compatibility with existing WiFi products.

Local pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but the RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U are expected to launch first in China for 1,299 and 1,999 Chinese Yuan (S$257 and S$396) respectively.

Next up, a Gundam-themed laptop, perhaps?

