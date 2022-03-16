Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED fuses study and play with stunning visuals

A laptop is no longer what consumers assume it to be these days, of a screen merely linked to a keyboard. Instead, modern laptops now offer a versatility that extends their functions beyond the confines of the typical rigid form factor we have become used to. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop that can function both as a tablet and as a laptop, and still perform exceptionally as both.

The centrepiece of this device is the 13.3-inch FHD OLED touchscreen panel that sports a 16:9 aspect ratio. The visuals are sharp, crisp and vivid, with colours that pop out of the screen. Naturally, the juiced-up visuals are a more than welcome bonus when it comes to watching movies and playing games.

For some, especially digital artists, they can be vital in bringing out the best quality of artworks. This is especially true for students who find themselves making presentations and even visual-based projects. With Dolby Vision, as far as colour accuracy is concerned, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is almost impeccable in its brilliance. If that’s not convincing enough for you, then it being Pantone Validated should be more than ample proof of it.

Since a touchscreen is likely to be aggressively in use, Asus has opted to strengthen it with a Corning Gorilla Glass screen, as well as an anti-fingerprint coating, so that smudges won’t get in the way of those sharp visuals

As a device that’s coming out in 2022, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED runs on Windows 11, which means it comes with productivity features that make it a breeze to quickly take notes and smoothen out your workflow.

For example, the digital pen capability* allows one to write and draw naturally, annotate PDFs and websites seamlessly and personalise a pen menu to easily access your favourite apps. Coupled with multi-finger gestures, enjoy quicker navigation and fluid workflow**. Speak and see your words transcribed into text with Voice Typing.

It can even detect pauses and inflections to add the necessary punctuation***. All these features don’t require the use of a mouse and keyboard, bringing the convenience of a productivity tablet to an all-in-one laptop.

When it comes to entertainment, visuals just aren’t enough and audio is crucial as well, which is why the Dolby Atmos quad speakers offer immersive audio, which takes movie-watching and gaming up a whole notch.

The battery life is also extremely robust, with a 50Wh capacity that can power the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED for up to nine hours, more than enough for a full day at school, and then some. With the 65W fast-charge adapter, battery life becomes even less of a concern as it’ll take a mere 39 minutes to charge the device from zero to 60 per cent.

Accessories-wise, versatility is still the name of the game. There are the keyboard, the cover stand, the sleeve, the stylus pen, and the sleeve. When paired with the ultrathin 5mm 314g keyboard, it is clear that portability and ease of use are high up on the priority list for Asus.

With the cover stand, the device can be propped up in either landscape or portrait mode, allowing users to easily set it up for a hands-free viewing experience.

The Asus Pen 2.0 will be indispensable for both the digital artist and the student who takes copious amounts of notes. With four interchangeable pen tips, 2H, H, HB, and B, each offering its own frictional properties and hardness, users are able to use the ideal tip that best suits their drawing and writing style. The Asus Pen 2.0 feels just like using a real pen or brush.

Finally, the sleeve allows users to carry all of that together, and it fits nicely both in a haversack and a tote bag.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with an Intel Quad-Core processor with x86 architecture of up to 3.3Ghz. It also has a 5MP front camera, and a 13MP back camera, which will make video calls much smoother and fuss-free, especially with the AI Noise-Cancelling Audio in the mix.

Given that the hybrid work environment is becoming the norm even for students, the versatility afforded by the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is a device worth considering for your next upgrade. It is both a workstation and a portable home entertainment powerhouse.

For a device that can do so much while presenting its bit of visual flair, it is thus a pleasant surprise that the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is just $1,199, and can be found on the Asus store. Also, unlike what sometimes happens with certain stores, this price does include all the accessories – sleeve, cover stand, stylus, stylus holder, keyboard, and charging adapter!

* Pen capable tablet or PC required. Pen accessory may be sold separately. ** Requires a PC with touchscreen capability. *** Hardware dependent. Requires Windows PC with microphone capability.

