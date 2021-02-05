Attack on Titan characters are being censored in Malaysia in bizarre ways

Potential spoiler warning for anime viewers!

A new Reddit post has drawn attention to the fact that Malaysian copies of the popular Japanese manga series Attack on Titan have been censored, in a really strange way. The series’ titular titans, giant lumbering humanoid creatures, usually appear in the nude - unless you’re reading the Malaysian prints, then they’re just really wearing tight shorts.

User Flamingthunderbanana (great name, by the way) posted on Reddit yesterday: “I want everyone to know that the titans are wearing tight pants in the Malaysian version due to local censorship law.” The post garnered more than 13,000 upvotes, with some fans pointing out that the censors had totally ignored one titan getting impaled. Violence, good. Nudity, bad.

Here's the censored version:

PHOTO: Reddit

And here's how this page looked originally:

PHOTO: Attack on Titan

Female titans didn’t get away scot-free, either. One tweet pointed out that a female titan had a one-piece suit crudely drawn onto the character, while another Redditor pointed out a different female titan had been made to look like she was wearing a towel. The titans are typically devoid of genitalia, but that hasn’t stopped censorship laws from taking hold on the manga series.

The Attack on Titan anime series' final season recently premiered, and it’s been making waves thanks to some… eventful happenings. Hopefully that show doesn’t end up getting censored too.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.