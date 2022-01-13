Attack on Titan DLC is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Just in time for the final season!

In case you can’t get enough of Attack on Titan right now, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone are both getting DLC based on the anime. The DLC, called the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan - Levi Edition Bundle adds cosmetic items and weapons from the show to the game.

Let’s break down the bundle, shall we? The Levi Edition Bundle includes 10 items, which most notably include a Survey Corps skin that can make Operator Daniel Yatsu look like Levi Ackerman. There are also weapon blueprints for players to create the Ymir Curse assault rifle, Historia SMG and Titan Piercer dual swords.

PHOTO: Activision

Unfortunately, there are no actual Titans included in this update, so these cosmetics will have to do. The bundle drops in both Call of Duty titles on Jan 20, 2021. A new mid-season update for both games also drops tomorrow on Jan 13, adding a new Operator, weapon and more Zombies content. You can find more information on these updates in Activision's latest blog post.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has finally made its debut this week, and the ending to the wildly popular anime series is in sight. Expect more crossovers to unfold as other games attempt to capitalise on that popularity in the coming months.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.