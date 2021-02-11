Audi unveils the e-tron GT - a handsome, fast, and expensive electric grand tourer

Audi has just unveiled the e-tron GT . It's a handsome, fast, and expensive four-door GT that's going on sale later this year.

The e-tron GT is based on the J1 platform that's also used by the Porsche Taycan. As a result, it has an 800V architecture that allows for faster charging (more on this later).

The e-tron GT will come in regular quattro and RS versions. This makes it the first full-electric Audi RS car.

Regardless of which version you pick, the e-tron GT will have motors at both axles for all-wheel drive. Both also have two-speed gearboxes for greater efficiency at higher speeds and 93kWh batteries as standard.

PHOTO: Audi

In the regular quattro model, power is 469hp . There's a boost function that increases power to 523hp for 2.5 seconds. That's good for 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Top speed is 245km/h.

The RS e-tron GT's standard power output is 590hp . Boost mode brings that up to 637hp, which would make it Audi's most powerful RS model yet. In boost mode, 0-100km/h takes just 3.3 seconds. Top speed is 250km/h.

Audi claims WLTP ranges of 487km for the quattro model and 472km for the RS model . And with an 800V architecture, the e-tron GT can support DC charging up to 270kW. This means you can get about 100km of range in just five minutes.

PHOTO: Audi

Compared to the Taycan, the e-tron GT is a tad less powerful and a smidge slower. However, it will also put less of a strain on your pockets.

Audi says deliveries will begin in summer with prices starting at €99,800 (S$160,400) for the e-tron GT quattro and €138,200 for the more powerful RS e-tron GT.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.