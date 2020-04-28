Audio retailer TC Acoustic to continue paying freelance staff despite shuttered stores

Homegrown audio tech store TC Acoustic have long been known to be a trusted haven for Singapore’s audiophiles, but apparently, it’s a sanctuary for its employees as well.

While other local businesses might be considering (or have even carried out) pay cuts and layoffs amidst the economic instability during the global pandemic, the husband-and-wife owners of TC Acoustic have decided to do just the opposite with an initiative they’ve dubbed #TCcares.

Since the circuit breaker measures kicked in, the company’s freelance promoters have been out of the job — the TC Acoustic showroom and the many other retail outlets where its contract staff have been stationed at (like Harvey Norman and Challenger) had to shutter to abide by the imposed rules.

It affected close to 70 individuals, according to TC Acoustic, some of whom are even dependent on their stream of income from their freelance jobs. A portion of the promoters are under the age of 21 as well, and that meant that they did not qualify for the $600 solidarity payout granted to all adult Singaporeans earlier this month.

When the Covid-19 Circuit Breaker measures were announced in Singapore, retailers had to shut their doors and our... Posted by TCAcoustic on Thursday, April 16, 2020

To aid them in their time of need, the senior management has since paid it forward by contributing their Solidarity payout to the initiative, while other employees are welcome to chip in to the fund as well. The company pledged to match dollar-for-dollar the money pooled together by its employees.

For the promoters out of job during the circuit breaker, TC Acoustic will be paying them up to a 100 per cent of their monthly salary — depending on how affected they are — for two months. This includes former employees who’ve stopped working due to practical reasons such as army enlistment and exams.

If you saw our #TCcares story series earlier in the week (available on our story highlights!), we promised that there'll... Posted by TCAcoustic on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Company owners Tan Seow How and Cecilia Chan remarked that their staff are like family, and the decision to aid them upholds their ethos in caring for everyone involved in the business, including colleagues, customers, vendors and suppliers.

The authorised distributors for Klipsch, Sonos, Marshall and Adidas electronics will reopen its showroom at The Adelphi following the end of the circuit breaker. Meanwhile, their online store is still open for customers who need to upgrade their personal audio gizmos while stuck at home until June 1.

ilyas@asiaone.com