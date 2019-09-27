Australian billionaire to back $18.7 billion solar power supply to Singapore

Atlassian Corp PLC co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has pledged to help fund an A$20 billion (S$18.7 billion) project to supply solar power from northern Australia to Singapore by a subsea cable, an Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plan unveiled earlier this year by Singapore firm Sun Cable is to build the world's largest solar farm in Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, which could export 3 gigawatts of power via a 3,800 km cable to Singapore.

Cannon-Brookes did not specify how much of the "insane" project his family fund, Grok, planned to finance but said he was being joined by other Australian entrepreneurs and an announcement was likely before the end of the year.

"I'm backing it, we're going to make it work, I'm going to build a wire," the Australian Financial Review (AFR) quoted Cannon-Brookes saying in an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.