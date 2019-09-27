Australian billionaire to back $18.7 billion solar power supply to Singapore

PHOTO: Twitter/Forbes
Reuters

Atlassian Corp PLC co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has pledged to help fund an A$20 billion (S$18.7 billion) project to supply solar power from northern Australia to Singapore by a subsea cable, an Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plan unveiled earlier this year by Singapore firm Sun Cable is to build the world's largest solar farm in Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, which could export 3 gigawatts of power via a 3,800 km cable to Singapore.

Cannon-Brookes did not specify how much of the "insane" project his family fund, Grok, planned to finance but said he was being joined by other Australian entrepreneurs and an announcement was likely before the end of the year.

"I'm backing it, we're going to make it work, I'm going to build a wire," the Australian Financial Review (AFR) quoted Cannon-Brookes saying in an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Sun Cable has not detailed its funding plans for the project.

"Unfortunately we are not ready to discuss further details regarding our capital raise," Chief Executive David Griffin said in an emailed response to Reuters on Wednesday.

Cannon-Brookes said on Twitter from New York that Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a coal supporter, should do more to promote renewables.

"We should be a renewable energy superpower," he tweeted.

The project, which has been given major project status by the Northern Territory to help fast-track approvals, would include battery storage. It is due to start producing power from late 2027.

Cannon-Brookes, who has been a vocal advocate for renewable energy in Australia, said the project could also expand to produce hydrogen fuel, which could be exported to markets such as Japan.

"This will be absolutely great - with world-leading engineering required all up and down. But we can do it," he was quoted saying in the AFR.

Cannon-Brookes, 39, became a billionaire through his stake in the software firm Atlassian, which he co-founded with Scott Farquhar.

He made his name in the power sector in 2016 when he challenged Tesla Inc's Elon Musk via Twitter to build the world's biggest battery in 100 days to help prevent blackouts in South Australia, the country's most wind power reliant state.

The bet was dismissed as outrageous at the time, but Tesla built the battery on time and the project has since proven to be profitable in helping manage power supply on South Australia's shaky grid.

With solar panel prices rapidly falling, Sun Cable's main technical and cost hurdles will be the undersea transmission cable, said an energy consultant who will be highlighting the project at a solar power conference in Salt Lake City this week.

"Can you see the determining factors evolving in such a way in the next five years to make this project possible? Absolutely," said Gero Farruggio, managing director of Rystad Energy, by phone from Salt Lake City.

Given the scale and challenges of the project and its potential to compete with liquefied natural gas supply, Farruggio predicted the project would eventually attract an oil and gas player, especially if it involves producing hydrogen.

More about
Digital Australia solar power

TRENDING

Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Victim of &#039;minor intrusion&#039; molestation case disappointed at court&#039;s decision
Victim of 'minor intrusion' molestation case disappointed at court's decision
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher

SERVICES