Australian cyber officials warned India against using Huawei: Newspapers

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Australian government officials advised India to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Officials from anti-cyber espionage body the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) were asked about an Australian ban on using the Chinese technology giant to build 5G networks when a delegation visited New Delhi last week, The Australian Financial Review and The Australian reported.

"Indian officials were keen to get an understanding of how the Turnbull government arrived at the decision to ban Huawei, and multiple discussions have been held over the matter," the AFR said, referring to a movement led former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.

The delegation last week, led by Australian ambassador for cyber affairs Tobias Feakin, "explained in detail why high-risk vendors had been banned from Australia's 5G network," The Australian reported.

India had also consulted the United States on its Huawei ban, the newspaper added, without providing any source.

Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks, a move the Chinese company criticised as being "politically motivated".

A Reuters email to a Huawei media representative in Australia, listed on the company's website, received a bounceback notification.

The ASD did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

More about
Digital Huawei Australia india

TRENDING

Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
CPF Board clarifies man&#039;s claim that he gets $15 in monthly payout, says unauthorised transfers to Medisave untrue
CPF Board clarifies man's claim that he gets $15 in monthly payout, says unauthorised transfers to Medisave untrue
Thailand&#039;s former Prime Minister Thaksin spotted at ice cream stall in Orchard Road
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin spotted at ice cream stall in Orchard Road
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Chinese man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Huawei&#039;s clever workaround to Android ban? Launching &#039;new&#039; versions of its P30 Pro
Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now

LIFESTYLE

Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children&#039;s Day
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children's Day

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support

SERVICES