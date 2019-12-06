Authorities in the Philippines want to ban school project grading based on Facebook likes

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said it was “contemplating” banning giving outputs wherein the grades depend on the number of “likes” they would receive on social media.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) earlier made the suggestion, saying that these projects could expose students to issues such as breach of privacy or cyberbullying through the comments left on their outputs.

“Our group from the curriculum and instruction, and also the learning delivery, is contemplating on the policy,” DepEd spokesperson Annalyn Sevilla said when asked over AM radio station DZMM if the Department of Education would release a memorandum banning the “likes-based” projects.