Avatar: Reckoning turns classic movie into mobile-exclusive MMORPG shooter

James Cameron’s Avatar, the 2009 sci-fi special effects spectacle that features the blue-skinned Na’vi, introduced the world to the alien planet of Pandora.

That fictional world will be getting a mobile multiplayer online role-playing shooter game in the form of Avatar: Reckoning.

This Unreal Engine 4 game is being developed by Archosaur Games and produced by Tencent under its Level Infinite label, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney.

The one piece of concept art shows a Na’vi wielding an assault rifle and wearing camo, which shows us a more modern side of these natives of Pandora.

The game will have players battling humans and exploring Pandora in either solo or multiplayer matches, with both co-op missions and PvP modes to cater to players’ preferences.

However, one can’t help but find this concept of the game curious.

In a mobile gaming landscape where established shooters such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Fortnite dominate, given the scarcity of information currently, it is unclear how Avatar: Reckoning will set itself apart.

This also isn’t the only Avatar game in development, as the visually impressive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on consoles and PC.

Both games are slated to be released sometime in 2022, though the exact date hasn’t yet been announced, and the sequel movie, Avatar 2, is premiering in theatres on Dec 16, 2022.

Players interested in keeping updated on Avatar: Reckoning can sign up for news updates about the game on its official site.