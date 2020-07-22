On average, Singaporeans made $2,200 selling stuff on Carousell during circuit breaker

The Covid-19 pandemic has set Singapore on the path to face its worst recession since independence, but in today’s digital age and #hustle era, Singaporeans have been finding ways to still make some money for themselves despite setbacks.

One of the many ways that Singaporeans have been making the best out of their situation is through selling wares on homegrown online marketplace Carousell. Which has been pretty lucrative it seems — the average Singaporean made $2,200 on the platform during the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1.

According to Carousell, Singaporeans made more than one million transactions for second-hand items. These included cases where folks wanted to earn extra money, supplement income or cushion the blow of unemployment.

Like everywhere else in the world, baking saw a resurgence here during the lockdown. In Carousell, the data speaks for itself: an average of four baking items was sold every hour on the platform during the circuit breaker. This is on top of a five-fold increase in search queries for baking items, ingredients and equipment.

PHOTO: Carousell

While some started their entrepreneurial pursuit from scratch on Carousell, others brought their existing brick and mortar businesses online via the platform during this period. According to the company, over 100,000 items were listed on the platform’s new local F&B category, which was launched to aid local business owners who saw their operations disrupted by the pandemic.

Aside from food, other local Carousell vendors found success by selling items deemed essential during the circuit breaker, including handmade masks, workout equipment and video games.

Valerie Tang Yong, for example, found an unexpected lifeline on her online shop @tiffzty selling reusable face masks. The hair and make-up artist hadn’t been able to work for the past three months after Singapore went into circuit breaker mode but found a source of income as a crafter of comfortable masks for kids. She has since sold over 300 handmade face masks.

ilyas@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.