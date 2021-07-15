Award-winning classic adventure games Syberia I & II are free for keeps on GOG

GOG is honouring the late comic book artist and storyteller Benoît Sokal with a special giveaway of his two award-winning adventure game masterpieces – Syberia I & II.

To claim the pair of games, simply head to GOG and claim the games for keeps. Just be sure to do it before the offer ends on July 17, 2021 (1PM UTC).

The giveaway is part of the French Touch Sale celebration of French games, developers, and publishers with discounts up to 90 per cent off for titles like Edge of Eternity (-25 per cent), Dishonored: Complete Collection (-50 per cent), Prey (-50 per cent), GreedFall – Gold Edition (-50 per cent), Little Big Adventure (-50 per cent), Ishar Compilation (-60 per cent), Steel Division 2 (-66 per cent), Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition (-75 per cent), and many more. The sale ends on July 19, 2021 1PM UTC (9.00pm Singapore time).

Syberia I & II is a pack of two award-winning classic adventure games that combine elaborate puzzles with a breathtaking story and poetic atmosphere.

Created by comic book artist Benoît Sokal at the beginning of XXI century, they remain milestones in the point‘n’click genre to this day.

