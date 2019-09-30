Axtro launches new fitness tracker for the National Steps Challenge Season 5

A new season of National Steps Challenge calls for a new fitness tracker for participants!

Axtro announced its next-generation fitness tracker, the Axtro Fit 2 which is developed in collaboration with the Health Promotion Board for the upcoming National Steps Challenge Season 5. The National Steps Challenge Season 5 will officially start on 26 October.

The Axtro Fit 2 comes with several improvements such as a colour screen that is viewable under sunlight, an intuitive interface, an improved heart rate sensor for more accurate tracking and detection, a better G-sensor for steps and activity tracking, and longer battery life (5-7 days on a single charge).

Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) who have signed up for Season 5 and have not received an heart-rate monitoring fitness tracker during Season 4 will be eligible to collect the Axtro Fit 2. It will be available on a first-come, first-served, and while stocks last basis.

It will also be given out for free exclusively to the Silver Generation (eligible individuals born in the year of 1959 or earlier). Eligible individuals can authorise their family members to collect the fitness tracker on their behalf by providing a soft copy or photocopy of their NRIC for verification during collection. Each person can collect a maximum of three fitness trackers (including their own).

If you're interested to buy the Axtro Fit 2, you can buy online or visit the official store at Peninsula Shopping Centre #02-22. The official retail price is S$19 (inclusive of GST).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.