Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram

PHOTO: Facebook / Hilton Singapore; Instagram / @iggys.sg
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Sure, Iggy’s may be considered by some as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the country — but its recent marketing caper might have left a rancid taste in everyone’s mouths. 

The one-Michelin starred eatery is in its 15th year of existence (a proper feat considering the high turnover rate in Singapore’s F&B industry) and they’re celebrating with a one-night-only collaboration with Modern Singaporean cuisine pioneer Chef Willin Low from Wild Rocket. 

In the gusto of getting the word out earlier today (Sept 19), the Hilton Hotel stronghold made the decision to be questionably edgy in the copy of their Instagram post. Fusing elements of Iggy’s 15-year-anniversary celebration and the four-hands dinner team up with Wild Rocket, the marketing department decided to push the boundaries of palatability… with a post that could be interpreted with nefarious pedophilic overtones. 

Photo: Instagram screengrab by @timtimtokyo

Food writer and restaurant critic Timothy DePeugh promptly called it out on Instagram, branding Iggy’s post to be “unacceptable” and “disappointing”, especially so for a Michelin-starred restaurant. 

“Human trafficking (not to mention pedophilia) is never funny. Shame on [Iggy’s] and [Chef Willin Low] for making the joke and for trying to capitalise at the expense of victims,” wrote DePeugh. 

Unsurprisingly, the restaurant got put on blast with commenters expressing their disgust over the tawdry joke. Iggy’s social media team responded on DePeugh’s post with an apology (sort of), but it was an angry one that chided the writer for publicly shaming the restaurant. But at least their problematic post was taken down. 

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Iggy’s then received a new round of condemnation over their response, including a terse reply from DePeugh. 

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab

It was Chef Low who eventually issued a follow-up response to the hullabaloo, apologising forthright for the mistake and explaining the thought process for the copy. 

“We wanted to pun on the word ‘wild’ because of our restaurant’s name “Wild Rocket” and the fact that (it was) Iggy’s 15th anniversary. We thought of how crazy and wild a 15-year-old will be celebrating a birthday. We agree it is unacceptable to capitalise on any victims and assure you that was never our intent. We admit it is a terrible mistake that we will learn from. Thank you for pointing it out.” 

Iggy’s has since replaced their Instagram post with a far safer copy to promote their dinner event that’s happening next Tuesday (Sept 24). 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Best Asian Restaurants Advertising and Marketing

TRENDING

&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-Wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it

LIFESTYLE

2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

SERVICES