Battlefield 2042 release pushed back to Nov 19

The release of the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042 has been postponed, much to the dismay of fans.

The update came from a statement by Oskar Gabrielson, the general manager of the development studio DICE, on the official Battlefield Twitter account. The originally planned release date of 22 October 2021 has been pushed back by almost a full month.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

Citing “unforeseen challenges” due to the pandemic as the reason, it seems like the studio needs the extra time to ensure the game is released in a satisfactory and best possible state. The silver lining, however, is the update on the open beta that will be coming later in September.

PHOTO: Facebook

While fans generally received the news positively and are respecting the studio’s commitment to releasing a more polished game, there are some who have a more cynical view of things.

For instance, some suspect that this delay is a marketing strategy to further whet fans’ appetite. There are those who also cite the history of video games that suffered delays yet still under-delivering in terms of quality (Cyberpunk 2077 being a recent example).

One thing’s for sure though. Fans can’t do anything but wait, and hope that promises are kept and fulfilled. Battlefield 2042 is slated to release on Nov 19, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.