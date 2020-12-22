Bauhutte's Wata Tank gaming blanket is the accessory we never knew we wanted

If you thought Japanese company Bauhutte (and their cool-ass gaming bed ) were awesome before, well now they just got even more so. Case in point, their new Wata Tank "gaming blanket" is the one accessory we gamers never knew we needed.

The term "Wata" generally means "cotton" in Japanese, and while "cotton tank" is undoubtedly an amusing name, it might as well be called "My Christmas Present" at this point.

As you can see in the pictures, this gaming blanket is hardly your average piece of fabric, and if I had to say anything, it's that Bauhutte has one heck of a design team - bless you.

PHOTO: Bauhutte

PHOTO: Bauhutte

Sporting a fleece lining and 2.2 kilograms' worth of "thermal cotton" stuffing, the Wata Tank is designed to let gamers play on their mobile phones or use controllers while keeping them warm and toasty.

Two slits on the upper half of the blanket allow users to slide their arms through like jacket sleeves, and the size is reasonable too - it measures 200cm by 160cm when fully laid out, meaning it's small enough for wrapping yourself up on the couch with, yet still large enough to function as a proper blanket.

Additionally, it is both moisture-absorbent (as cotton fabrics tend to be) and machine-washable, making it easy to maintain even if you sweat a lot.

PHOTO: Bauhutte

As for pricing and availability, this rather unique object is currently available in four different colours via Amazon Japan for 10,912 yen (S$141) , and it definitely is a tempting purchase.

In fact, it should work great as a Christmas present for your bestie, your kid or even yourself if you're still looking for ideas, and while it does offer a solid defense from the chill of the AC, it doesn't protect against dropping your phone on your face by accident - we all know how much that hurts.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.