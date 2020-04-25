Be the very best with these adorable Pokemon x Animal Crossing: New Horizon codes

It's been a little over a month since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizon and it seems to be just as popular as ever before, with multiple posts online detailing someone's new villager or new outside they designed.

Speaking of outfits players have designed, the internet is full of these. With multiple articles showing off the incredible talents many have with their newly designed Animal Crossing: New Horizon outfits, from fandoms such as Star Wars and Avengers.

As it turns out Pokemon is another fandom with a ton of fan-designed outfits, all from players who wants to be the very best, like no one ever was. Do you want to walk around your village in a pretty Pikachu-themed dress? Well now you can.

Some players have taken it one step further by designing their villages to look exactly like the Pokemon games.

From Pikachu to Bulbasaur and even Team Rocket, here are some of the best Pokemon-themed outfits players have designed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Starting off this list will be Pikachu and the OG Pokemon starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

As well as a few others well-loved Pokemon:

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

There are even outfits based off legendary Pokemon.

There are even clothes based off popular humans in the game and anime, such as Red, Ash Ketchum, and Raihan from the latest Pokemon game instalment, Pokemon Sword and Shield.

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

PHOTO: Internet

The sky's truly the limit when it comes to designing an outfit in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, and we can't wait to see what other amazing designs are created in the months to come.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.