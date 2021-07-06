Beast wars: Check out the first trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron - Kingdom

We’ll cut to the chase, since you’re here to catch the first trailer to Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Kingdom.

The conclusion to the trilogy will premiere on Netflix on 29 July and will give us the first meeting between the Autobots and the Maximals, leading up to the final battle with the Decepticons and the Predacons.

Let’s hope it doesn’t disappoint and brings the fans plenty of robot-clashing action. Judging from the first trailer above, we’re pumped. Towards the end of the trailer, we even got to see Galvatron teaming up with Nemesis Prime. Perhaps Unicron might make an appearance too?