Beauty salon that allegedly coerced cleaner into buying over $13k worth of products now a ‘public toilet’ on Google

Things have been going south for a Suntec City beauty salon after it was reported to have allegedly pressured an elderly woman into purchasing over $13,000 worth of products.
The salon, Opatra London, is now the target of backlash on social media following the tale of events. The store, operated by a franchisee of UK-based Opatra Skincare, has now deactivated its Facebook page.
But it was not able to escape the troll(s) on Google. The salon is currently being indexed on Google as a "public toilet".
The son of the elderly woman — known as Madam Tay — had tipped off news website Mothership on the “aggressive and unethical” sales tactics of store employees that apparently coerced the 63-year-old cleaner into spending $13,180 on Opatra’s beauty products and equipment.PHOTO: Facebook/The Cott Interior
Here's what allegedly happened according to Madam Tay's son:
- After her work shift on Sept 4, Madam Tay was invited into the salon while passing by.
- Staff members performed a complimentary facial for her.
- Initially, they persuaded Madam Tay to buy $1,180 worth of beauty products, which she did.
- They then convinced her to purchase more stuff worth $12,000.
- After maxing out her debit card limit at $2,000, she was told to withdraw the remaining $10,000 at a DBS branch.
- Madam Tay’s son claimed that his mother had been “intimidated by their persistence” after spending a total of five hours at the store.
- After Madam Tay told her son about the incident, a police report was lodged.
- The son then went to the salon and asked for a refund, but Opatra was said to have refused at first, claiming that Madam Tay was fully aware of the purchase.
- He argued that his mother is “illiterate in English” and was not able to understand the fine print of the salon’s invoice.
- He reported the incident to the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) on Sept 7, and Opatra refunded $12,800 the next day.
According to Opatra, the staff members involved will face a disciplinary hearing and actions will be taken if any wrongdoing was found. As for Madam Tay’s son, he plans to pursue the matter with Case, Lianhe Wanbao reported.
A suggested change on Google
Typically in situations like this, netizens would be flocking to the Facebook page of the allegedly offending brand to bombard it with angry comments — but Opatra has deactivated theirs.
On Google, the salon has less control over reviews. The index page for Opatra London received a couple of one-star reviews over the incident, but they’ve been scrubbed clean as of writing. A screengrab was shared on Twitter, though.PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
Someone managed to switch up the description of Opatra London as well. Its address in the north wing of Suntec City remains the same, but as for its category? A "public toilet" instead of the original "beauty supply store".
“A Google Maps user suggested this change,” the website simply stated.PHOTO: Screengrab/Google
The new category is currently undergoing a review, but for now, Opatra London is listed as a "public toilet" on the platform.PHOTO: Screengrab/Google
ilyas@asiaone.com