Been waiting for Spotify HiFi? Well, you’ll be waiting a little bit longer

Spotify promised to give us Spotify HiFi, a new high-end streaming tier that would deliver lossless CD-quality music early last year . However, as we roll into 2022, we’ve yet to see any sign of it anywhere.

And if a post from a Spotify moderator in their community forums is true, we could all be waiting a lot longer.

In it, Moderator Yodan said:

We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.

And as Spotify delays the launch, competing services like Apple Music have already launched their lossless streaming service.

We will have to wait for more information from Spotify for any further details on the pricing and launch date for Spotify HiFi. We will update this article further when we receive more information.

